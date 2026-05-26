Explosions heard in southern Iran’s Bandar Abbas, coastal areas near Gulf: Report

Multiple explosions were heard late Monday in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas and in areas near Sirik and Jask along the Gulf coast, according to Iranian media reports.

Iran's semi-official Fars news agency said local residents in Bandar Abbas reported hearing several explosions, adding that the exact location and source of the blasts were not immediately clear.

The news agency also reported that similar sounds were heard simultaneously in areas around Sirik and Jask in southern Iran overlooking the Gulf.

Iranian officials have yet to provide a reason or causes for the explosions.