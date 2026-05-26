2 killed in Israeli strike on medical center in southern Lebanon

Two people, including a paramedic, were killed and others injured on Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike targeting an emergency medical center in southern Lebanon, marking a new violation of an ongoing ceasefire, Lebanese media reported.

Fighter jets hit the center of the Islamic Risala Scout Association in Srifa town, causing the casualties, the state news agency NNA said.

At least 116 medics and health workers have been killed and hundreds injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since early March, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces advanced into the village of Zawtar al-Sharqiya north of the Litani River in southern Lebanon, amid reported clashes with Hezbollah.

A local source told Anadolu that an Israeli force entered Zawtar al-Sharqiya in the Nabatieh district following intense airstrikes and artillery shelling over the past hours.

In response, Hezbollah issued a series of statements claiming its fighters targeted gatherings of Israeli military vehicles and soldiers in and around the village using rockets, artillery shells, and explosive drones.

Lebanese media also reported intense Israeli air activity over several southern areas, including Ghazieh, Qanaarit, and Haret Saida, alongside airstrikes and artillery shelling on multiple villages. White phosphorus shelling was also reported on the outskirts of Shebaa.

The attacks came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to intensify attacks against Hezbollah over the group's drone strikes against Israeli forces.

Since March 2, Israel has been conducting an expanded offensive on Lebanon, killing nearly 3,200 people, injuring over 9,600 others, and displacing over 1.6 million people, according to official figures.

The Israeli army has continued its daily attacks despite a US-mediated ceasefire that took effect in April 17 and was later extended into early July.