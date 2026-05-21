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Syria's Sharaa to attend G7 summit in France, sources say

Syria will participate in the G7 summit in France next month, marking its first involvement since the forum's inception in 1975. President Ahmed al-Sharaa will represent Syria, focusing on its potential as a st

Reuters MIDDLE EAST
Published May 21,2026
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SYRIAS SHARAA TO ATTEND G7 SUMMIT IN FRANCE, SOURCES SAY

Syria will attend the G7 summit in France next month as a guest nation and be represented by President ⁠Ahmed al-Sharaa, three ⁠sources familiar with the matter said, marking Syria's first participation in a summit of the group since the forum ⁠was founded in 1975. An invitation to Sharaa to attend the June 15-17 summit in Évian-les-Bains, southeastern France, was hand-delivered to Syrian Finance Minister Yisr Barnieh, who attended the group's financial talks earlier this week in Paris, one of the sources said.

The source, a Syrian official, ⁠said ⁠Syria's participation in the talks would likely focus on the country's role as a "potential strategic hub for supply chains" following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Shipping through the strait has been largely halted since the Iran war ⁠erupted at the end of February, rattling the global economy.

Syria, emerging from its 14-year civil war as an ally of the West, is seeking to rebuild an economy shattered by years of conflict and sanctions.

While ⁠most ‌sanctions ‌imposed during former Presidents Hafez and ⁠Bashar al-Assad's rule ‌have since been eased, attracting foreign investment and restoring normal banking ties ⁠have proven slower and more ⁠difficult than many officials had hoped.