Spanish Gaza flotilla activists to be deported via Türkiye: Foreign minister

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Thursday that their citizens from the Gaza-bound aid flotilla would be deported during the day via Türkiye.

"Spain's consul in Israel has just informed us that they are apparently already being transferred to an airport, Ramon Airport, together with the other activists, in order to be deported, as all indications suggest, via Türkiye," Albares told broadcaster La Hora de La 1.

He, however, noted that it has not yet been officially confirmed, and added: "That is what is already being discussed among the consuls and what is being observed on the ground."

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its convoy had been seized by Israel.

The flotilla, carrying 428 people from 44 countries, departed last Thursday from the Turkish district of Marmaris in a new attempt to break the illegal Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip since 2007.



