Israeli army, occupiers injure 4 Palestinians in West Bank attacks

Four Palestinians, including a child, were injured Saturday in separate attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers across the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The humanitarian organization said Israeli forces opened fire on a 17-year-old Palestinian boy near the Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern city of Tulkarem.

The boy was wounded by gunfire in his hand and knee, and received medical treatment from Red Crescent teams, it said.

The organization also reported that another Palestinian was hospitalized after being assaulted by Israeli occupiers in Tulkarem.

In the southern West Bank city of Hebron, a Palestinian teenage girl was injured in an attack by Israeli settlers, with Red Crescent crews providing first aid at the scene.

The Red Crescent added that another Palestinian in Hebron was beaten and injured by Israeli forces before being transferred to a hospital for treatment.

About 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in the occupied West Bank, including 250,000 in East Jerusalem, according to Palestinian estimates. The settlements are considered illegal under international law.

Since the start of the genocide in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, Israeli forces and occupiers have intensified operations across the West Bank, killing at least 1,155 Palestinians, wounding 11,750 others and arresting nearly 22,000, according to Palestinian figures.