Fresh Israeli attacks kill Palestinian, wound 4 others in Gaza

The Israeli army killed a Palestinian on Sunday and injured four others in an airstrike in central Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, in the latest attacks despite an ongoing ceasefire.

The body of the deceased and four other injured individuals with varying wounds arrived at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after the Israeli strike that targeted a gathering of Palestinians, medical sources told Anadolu.

An Israeli drone carried out at least one strike on the gathering, eyewitnesses said.

In a related development, local sources and eyewitnesses reported that several Israeli military vehicles advanced into Bani Suheila town east of Khan Younis at dawn on Sunday, amid gunfire and artillery shelling.

The sources added that the vehicles pushed the concrete blocks marking the so-called "Yellow Line" dozens of meters westward in the Al-Raqab and Al-Fajm neighborhoods, effectively expanding the areas under Israeli military control.

Eyewitnesses also said an Israeli military bulldozer demolished several homes in the area.

According to witnesses, the two areas have seen displacement of several families toward central and western Khan Younis.

The "Yellow Line" refers to the boundary to which Israeli forces withdrew inside Gaza as part of the second phase of a plan announced by US President Donald Trump to end the war in the enclave. The line separates areas under full Israeli military control from zones where Palestinians are allowed to be present.

The Israeli army has killed more than 72,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 172,000 in a two-year war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has continued its attacks, killing over 870 people and injuring more than 2,540 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.























