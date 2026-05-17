4 Israeli soldiers injured in bomb blast in southern Lebanon

Four Israeli soldiers were injured, including one seriously, in a roadside bomb explosion in southern Lebanon, the army said on Sunday.

A military statement said a soldier sustained serious injuries and an officer was moderately wounded in the overnight blast.

It added that a combat officer and another soldier were also lightly wounded in the same incident.

The Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and exchanges of fire with Hezbollah despite a ceasefire that was announced on April 17 and later extended until the beginning of July.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 2,896 people, injured over 8,824, and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the country's population, according to Lebanese officials.

Drones launched by Hezbollah against Israeli forces in southern Lebanon have become a nightmare for Tel Aviv, which now considers them among "the most complex and dangerous security challenges" facing its forces.

Recently, the Israeli government held an emergency consultation with senior security officials to discuss ways to counter the growing threat of Hezbollah drones against the backdrop of escalating casualties among Israeli soldiers.



















