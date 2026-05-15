Lebanon launches railway revival project linking Tripoli to Syria border

Lebanon on Friday launched a tender process for a railway rehabilitation project linking the northern city of Tripoli with the Abboudiyeh area on the Lebanon-Syria border, in a move aimed at reconnecting the country to regional transport corridors.

The announcement was made during a visit by Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny to Tripoli Port, alongside senior port, railway, and business officials.

Speaking at a press conference, Rasamny said the government had effectively begun reviving the Tripoli-Abboudiyeh railway project through cooperation between Lebanon's Railway and Public Transport Authority and the management of Tripoli Port.

He said preparations to modernize the project's technical and contractual framework are expected to be completed within six months.

According to Rasamny, the economic feasibility of the railway project is "very clear," both for freight and passenger transportation.

He said the rail line would strengthen Tripoli Port's position as a regional transport and logistics hub while offering a competitive transportation option that could help stimulate trade and develop Lebanon's transport sector.

Rasamny also said Lebanon is seeking to integrate into wider regional railway initiatives linking Syria, Türkiye, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

He noted that discussions during his recent visit to Syria included efforts to ensure Lebanon's inclusion in rail connectivity projects related to reconstruction and economic development.

The minister stressed the strategic importance of northern Lebanon amid ongoing regional changes.

He added that the government is also working to revive other major projects in northern Lebanon, including the Rashid Karami International Fair, the special economic zone, and the development of Rene Mouawad Airport.

According to Rasamny, Lebanon's Cabinet and Higher Council for Privatization have also approved projects related to airport management privatization and expanding public-private partnerships in infrastructure projects, including railways.

He stressed that security and stability remain essential conditions for the success of economic and investment projects.

Tripoli Port Chairman Iskandar Bandali described the port as the "main beneficiary" of the railway project, citing its expected impact on cargo volumes, container movement, and the port's competitiveness.

Tawfiq Dabboussi, head of the Tripoli and North Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, said the railway project reflects a broader government effort to strengthen Lebanon's economy and commercial connectivity with Arab countries.

The Tripoli-Abdeh railway line in Akkar province was historically part of the eastern Mediterranean coastal railway network linking Lebanon with Syria and Türkiye.





















