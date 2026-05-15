UN warns of rising civilian toll in Lebanon despite ceasefire

Motorists ride past near the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the headquarters of a local NGO, in the southern coastal city of Tyre on May 15, 2026. (AFP)

The UN humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon warned on Friday that civilians continue to suffer a "devastating toll" from ongoing Israeli airstrikes and demolitions despite a ceasefire announced last month.

"Over the past weeks, civilians in Lebanon have continued to endure an increasingly devastating toll from Israeli airstrikes, despite the ceasefire announced on 17 April," Imran Riza said in a statement.

"As diplomatic efforts continue and hope remains that ongoing negotiations will pave the way toward a political solution, the reality on the ground in Lebanon has been deeply alarming."

Riza said the violence over the past week alone has killed and injured civilians, including women, men, and children, as well as displaced families. Syrian and Palestinian refugees and Bangladeshi migrants were also among those affected.

He added that the continued attacks have placed humanitarian workers and emergency responders at growing risk.

"The violence has also taken an unacceptable toll on those working to save lives, underscoring the continued risks faced by first responders and medical teams operating in extremely dangerous conditions," he said.

The UN coordinator warned that the rising casualty figures reflect more than statistics.

"International humanitarian law is clear: civilians -- including humanitarian workers, medical teams, and first responders -- must be protected at all times, and the vital infrastructure civilians rely on must be spared. All parties must facilitate rapid and unimpeded humanitarian passage to civilians in need," he said.

While diplomatic talks continue, Riza stressed that Lebanon's population urgently needs stability and relief from violence.

"The people of Lebanon urgently need security, stability, and the chance to recover, not renewed pain, displacement, and suffering," he said.

Israel's latest attacks in Lebanon began on March 2, soon after Hezbollah's retaliation to the Iran war. The assault has killed at least 2,896 people and displaced more than 1 million.

The Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and exchanges of fire with Hezbollah despite a ceasefire that was announced on April 17 and later extended until May 17.

The third round of US-mediated peace talks between Israel and Lebanon began in Washington on Thursday. It is expected that the two days of negotiations will renew the ceasefire.