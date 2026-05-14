4 Gazans killed by Israeli fire in new ceasefire violations

Four Palestinians were killed and several others were injured, including children, in a series of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Thursday in the latest ceasefire violations, medical sources said.

The sources said two people lost their lives and several others were wounded in a drone strike targeting a gathering of civilians in the town of Jabalia in northern Gaza.

A young man was also shot dead by an Israeli sniper near a UN clinic in the Jabalia refugee camp, the sources added.

According to witnesses, an Israeli drone dropped a bomb at a group of people trying to retrieve the body of the victims, before he was eventually transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City.

The sources said a 25-year-old man was also killed in a drone strike in Jabalia.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian man was injured by Israeli gunfire in the Al-Salatin area of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, the sources said.

In southern Gaza, a medical source said three children were admitted to Nasser Medical Complex, west of Khan Younis, after an Israeli strike near the Bani Suheila roundabout, east of the city.

The source added that one of the three children was in critical condition.

Witnesses said the three children were wounded while they were collecting firewood.

The Israeli army has killed more than 72,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 172,000 in a two-year war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has continued its attacks, killing at least 856 people and injuring 2,463 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.