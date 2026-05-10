Syria arrests former presidential aide for Assad-era abuses

Syrian authorities announced Saturday the arrest of a former presidential aide accused of involvement in abuses committed during the Assad era.

The Interior Ministry wrote on US social media company X that security forces, in coordination with the Counterterrorism Directorate, arrested Major General Wajih Ali al-Abdullah in a "swift security operation."

Al-Abdullah served for 13 years as director of military affairs at the presidential palace under ousted President Bashar al-Assad, according to the ministry.

It described Al-Abdullah as "one of the pillars of the former regime's inner circle" and accused him of coordinating "repressive practices and grave violations" against Syrian civilians during his years in office.

Investigations showed al-Abdullah held the post between 2005 and 2018, a period the ministry described as the bloodiest phase in Syria's recent history.

The arrest is part of a campaign targeting former Syrian military and security officials accused of involvement in violations committed during the Syrian revolution.

On Friday, Syrian authorities detained Gen. Khardal Ahmad Dioub, who is accused of involvement in a chemical attack on Eastern Ghouta near Damascus.

The arrest came days after authorities detained Amjad Youssef, accused of carrying out the 2013 Tadamon neighborhood massacre in Damascus.

Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, bringing an end to the Baath Party's decades-long rule that began in 1963. A transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January 2025.





