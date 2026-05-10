Kuwait says ‘hostile drones’ detected in airspace amid Iran-US tensions

The Kuwaiti Defense Ministry said on Sunday that "a number of hostile drones" were detected in the country's airspace, as tensions continue to escalate between Iran and the United States.

"The drones were dealt with according to approved procedures," ministry spokesman Colonel Staff Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan said in a statement released by the Kuwaiti army on the US social media company X.

He said the Kuwaiti armed forces are "fully ready" to protect the country's security and ensure the safety of citizens and residents.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline, giving way to diplomacy for a permanent solution to the war.





