Putin suggests ex-chancellor Schröder as mediator in Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin has put forward former German chancellor Gerhard Schröder as a possible European mediator in talks to bring the Ukraine war to an end.



Addressing an extraordinary press conference following Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on Saturday, Putin said: "Of all European politicians, I would prefer talks with Schröder." The Russian leader also said he thought the war was tending towards an end.



In response to a question from dpa, Schröder's office said the former chancellor, regarded by many in Germany as disgraced for his continuing links with Putin, would not comment.



Putin emphasized that a peaceful solution to the long-running conflict was for Ukraine and Russia to find. "But if someone would like to help, we would be grateful," he said.



Schröder, 82, a centre-left politician who served as German chancellor between 1998 and 2005, has been a controversial figure for years because of his friendship with Putin and his role in Russian energy concerns.



Writing in the Berliner Zeitung newspaper in January, he described the Russian invasion as contrary to international law but added: "But I'm also against demonizing Russia as the eternal enemy." Schröder also backed restarting imports of Russian energy.



Schröder took up a significant role in Russian energy companies directly after leaving German politics.



At the press conference, Putin said he was prepared to hold direct talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but added: "Whoever wants to meet me must come to Moscow."



A meeting at another location would have to be preceded by a long-term peace agreement. Zelensky has ruled out travelling to Moscow.

