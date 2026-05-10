IRANIAN SPOKESMAN SAYS TEHRANS RESTRAINT IS OVER

Tehran's "restraint is over," an Iranian parliamentary spokesman said Sunday as ongoing tensions continued to escalated with the United States.

"As of today (Sunday), our restraint is over. Any attack on our vessels will be met with a heavy and decisive Iranian response against US vessels and bases," Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for Iran's parliament's Foreign Policy and National Security Committee, said on the US social media company X.

Rezaei warned that "the clock is ticking against the Americans' interests."

"The best course (for the US) is to surrender and make concessions," he said. "They must adapt to the new regional order."

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline, paving the way for diplomacy toward a permanent solution to the war.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the waterway.





