Ukraine reports battlefield clashes, drone strikes despite ceasefire

Ukrainian officials reported on Sunday Russian drone strikes and nearly 150 battlefield clashes over the past 24 hours despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow. U.S. President ⁠Donald Trump said on ⁠Friday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to a three-day ceasefire from May 9 to May 11, as a broader peace ⁠effort to end the more than four-year-old war has stalled.

One person was killed and three people were wounded in Russian strikes on Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, governor Ivan Fedorov said on Sunday morning.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, governor Oleh Syniehubov said eight people including two children were wounded in drone attacks on the regional capital and ⁠nearby ⁠settlements.

Seven people including a child were wounded in the southern Kherson region by Russian drone and artillery strikes since early Saturday, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Sunday.

A child was also wounded and infrastructure damaged in Russian attacks on the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, said regional head Oleksandr Hanzha.

Separately, Kyiv's ⁠air force said Russia had launched 27 long-range drones at Ukraine overnight - a lower number than usual - but that air defences had downed all of them.

In its morning report, Ukraine's General Staff said 147 clashes had taken place along the front line.

Despite ⁠the ‌reports, ‌Ukrainian officials have not publicly commented on ⁠any violations of the ‌U.S.-brokered ceasefire, which was also meant to include a swap of 1,000 prisoners of ⁠war from each side.

Earlier this week, ⁠Russia and Ukraine had each announced separate ceasefires - starting ⁠on Friday and Wednesday respectively - but quickly accused one another of breaking them.



