SOUTH KOREAS INDIGENOUS KF-21 PASSES FULL COMBAT READINESS EVALUATION

South Korea's indigenous KF-21 fighter jet has passed a full combat readiness evaluation, completing the final phase of performance verification in its development, the state arms procurement agency said Thursday.

The jet met all operational performance requirements through various tests conducted over approximately three years, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration said, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The KF-21 fighter jet passed a provisional combat readiness assessment in May 2023.

Development is expected to officially conclude next month.

The 8.8 trillion-won ($6.06 billion) project was announced in 2001 and formally launched in 2015.

The prototype was unveiled in 2021, followed by 1,600 flight tests under about 13,000 conditions, including aerial refueling and weapons release trials.

South Korea plans to deploy 120 KF-21 jets by 2032, beginning with 40 air-to-air variants by 2028, followed by 80 multirole versions capable of air-to-ground and air-to-ship missions.

The jet can reach speeds of Mach 1.81, has a range of 2,900 kilometers (1,801 miles), and features advanced systems including an AESA radar.





