Hamas leader’s son dies of injuries from Israeli strike in Gaza

The son of Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya died Thursday of wounds sustained in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, as Israel confirmed an attack on a top Hezbollah commander in the Lebanese capital, in the latest violations of ceasefire deals in both areas.

An Anadolu correspondent said Azzam al-Hayya breathed his last after suffering critical injuries in the strike that targeted the Daraj neighborhood east of Gaza City on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, Hayya said his son had been seriously wounded in the Israeli attack, accusing Israel of seeking to achieve its goals through "pressure, killing and terrorism."

Video footage from Gaza City showed mourners carrying Azzam's body from Al-Shifa Hospital before his burial.

According to Palestinian sources, Azzam was Hayya's fourth son to have been killed by Israel.

Separately, the Israeli army confirmed in a statement on Thursday that it had killed Ahmed Balout, whom it described as the commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Force, in a strike in Beirut's southern suburbs on Wednesday.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli claim.