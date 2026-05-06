FREEDOM FLOTILLAS 4 VESSELS CONTINUE GAZA MISSION THROUGH GREEK WATERS

Officials from the Global Sumud Flotilla said four boats belonging to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition are currently sailing through Greek territorial waters after departing from the Italian port of Syracuse last Saturday to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

In a statement, Global Sumud Flotilla officials said the four vessels were continuing their course through Greek territorial waters between the Peloponnese Peninsula and the island of Crete.

The statement added that 32 boats belonging to the Global Sumud Flotilla were also waiting in a coordinated manner off the southern coast of Crete, while the fleet's next movement plan would become clear in the coming hours.

Meanwhile, preparations for boats in Marmaris, a Mediterranean resort town in Türkiye, expected to join the Global Sumud Flotilla have been largely completed, while activist training activities are continuing, officials said.

The departure time has not yet been determined.

They also noted that weather conditions at sea and safe navigation strategies were being evaluated ahead of a planned merger of the flotilla before sailing toward Gaza.

The real-time locations and movements of the flotilla's boats can be tracked through the Freedom Flotilla Coalition's live monitoring platform.