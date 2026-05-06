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News Diplomacy China’s foreign minister holds talks with Iranian counterpart

China’s foreign minister holds talks with Iranian counterpart

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Beijing to discuss regional tensions, particularly the Strait of Hormuz blockage, ahead of a US-China summit.

Anadolu Agency DIPLOMACY
Published May 06,2026
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CHINA’S FOREIGN MINISTER HOLDS TALKS WITH IRANIAN COUNTERPART

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks Wednesday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Beijing, China's state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Araghchi's visit came ahead of US President Donald Trump's scheduled summit in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping from May 14-15 amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, which remains blocked.

This marks Araghchi's first in-person meeting with his Chinese counterpart since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28. The two have held several phone calls during the conflict.