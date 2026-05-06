China’s foreign minister holds talks with Iranian counterpart

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks Wednesday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Beijing, China's state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Araghchi's visit came ahead of US President Donald Trump's scheduled summit in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping from May 14-15 amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, which remains blocked.

This marks Araghchi's first in-person meeting with his Chinese counterpart since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28. The two have held several phone calls during the conflict.



