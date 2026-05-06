Pakistan expects to host 2nd round of US-Iran talks next week

Pakistan is expecting to host a second round of stalled peace talks between the US and Iran next week to end their war, two Pakistani government sources familiar with the mediation told Anadolu on Wednesday.

The sources added that Islamabad expects the US and Iran to reach a "primary" agreement before Trump's China visit, which is scheduled for May 14-15.

"Considering the latest developments, Pakistan is hopeful about the resumption of talks between the two sides next week to bring a negotiated settlement to the Middle East conflict," a source said, referring to the pause on Washington's so-called "Operation Freedom," as well as the release this week of a seized Iranian ship and its crew.

"Almost 80% to 85% of the issues between the two sides have been already settled, however, the core nuclear issue still remains a major bottleneck," the source added.

Earlier, the US had rejected Iran's proposal to delay talks on its nuclear program while including talks on the Strait of Hormuz.

However, Washington insisted on keeping the nuclear program in talks towards a permanent ceasefire.





