UAE says air defenses intercepted 15 missiles, 4 drones from Iran

The United Arab Emirates said air defense systems engaged 15 missiles and four drones from Iran on Monday, the first such attacks since a ceasefire took effect between Tehran and Washington on April 8.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said the interceptions included 12 ballistic missiles and three cruise missiles, along with four unmanned aerial vehicles. The attack resulted in three people sustaining moderate injuries.

The ministry added that since the start of the Iranian attacks on Feb. 28, the country's air defenses have intercepted a total of 578 missiles and 2,260 drones.

According to the ministry, the attacks have resulted in 13 deaths and 227 injuries.

Early Monday, a major fire broke out at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, a key energy hub on the UAE's eastern coast, after it was targeted by a drone launched from Iran.

Authorities in Fujairah said three Indian nationals were injured with moderate wounds and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Regional tensions have escalated after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

Since April 13, the United States has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.