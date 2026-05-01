London police chief warns UK facing ‘pandemic of anti-Semitism’

London's police chief, Mark Rowley has said 300 extra officers are needed across the city as he warned of a growing "pandemic" of anti-Semitism in the UK.



The Metropolitan Police commissioner said he is "very concerned" about the sustainability of the force's approach to protecting Jewish communities in the capital following the double stabbing in Golders Green.



He also said "everybody should reflect on the levels of anti-Semitic attitudes in society" after the two Jewish men – Shloime Rand, 34, and Moshe Ben Baila, 76, named locally as Moshe Shine – were stabbed on Wednesday.



Essa Suleiman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place over the incident, the Met said on Friday morning.



The UK terrorism threat level was raised to "severe" by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre on Thursday, meaning a terror attack is "highly likely."



Rowley told Times Radio: "I'm very concerned about the sustainability of our current approach, which is based on drafting resources from across London to augment the local teams.



"Obviously, the horrific attack took place on Wednesday. That evening, I put a proposal into government about what it would take to be able to sustain this with a dedicated, enhanced neighbourhood policing presence focused on Jewish communities and some extra specialist resources, such as more firearms officers to support them, (the) best parts of 300 extra officers that we're looking at, and I hope we get some resolution on the funding conversations with government imminently.



"It's good they've made some interim funding announcements, but to be able to recruit and sustain that, I need some urgent updates."



He also warned "we're facing a sort of building, sort of pandemic of anti-Semitism in society," adding: "We need work done upstream to tackle those attitudes in society, which are far too prevalent."



"Israeli foreign policy, however much you may like or dislike that, that is not relevant in terms of attitudes to British Jews, who should be treated like any other British citizen."



Rowley said the police officers who arrested a 45-year-old man after the two Jewish men were stabbed were "shaken" following the intervention.



Green Party leader Zack Polanski retweeted an X post accusing the officers of "repeatedly and violently kicking a mentally ill man in the head" when he was already incapacitated from being tasered.



Asked if the officers' behaviour was "acceptable", Rowley said: "I sat down with the officers on Wednesday afternoon, a couple of hours after the attack, and you could still see they were shaken.



"They'd taken on a terrorist, and as that incident developed they were afraid, because he didn't comply at all, even after being dropped to the floor by a Taser, they were afraid that he might have an explosive device on him from the way he's behaving, he didn't in the end, and of course they used a lot of force.



"I'm not interested in politics but if somebody eminent, rather than some of the oddballs on social media, if someone eminent says something or does something which I see has a risk to undermining the confidence of my officers to act – because they need that sense of public support – they now need to intervene on that, and that's what I did with that letter."



Rowley said in a letter to Mr Polanski he was "disappointed", adding that the post was "inaccurate and misinformed."



Asked if it was "necessary" to kick the man in the head during the arrest, Sir Mark said of the officers: "They're using the force that they seem (sic) necessary.



"Unless you've been in that moment where you're scared stiff and you're confronting somebody so dangerous, it's hard to put yourself in that situation.



"They're desperately concerned about stunning him and sort of neutralizing him."



Meanwhile, Rowley has said he is "concerned" about the scale of upcoming protests in the capital.



He told LBC: "There's some big marches planned for two weeks, tomorrow and the 16th.



"I'm sort of concerned about the scale of those in this context and we're looking hard at what conditions and powers we should use in respect of those events.



"Protests can't be banned, Parliament has made it clear."



"What we can do – we can restrict how a march takes place and, in the most extreme circumstances – and it's a very high bar. We can restrict it to a static event alone, and we're looking at all possibilities and what's appropriate in this circumstance."



Asked about a temporary pause on demonstrations, Rowley said: "That's a matter of Parliament, that's not within the law, I have no power to do that.



"If Parliament wants to do that then, of course, we would sort of execute on the decision they made."

