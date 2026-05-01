Israeli army demolishes Christian monastery, nuns' school in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army demolished a monastery and a school run by the Sisters of the Holy Savior in the southern Lebanese town of Yaroun, the state National News Agency reported on Friday.

The school "was considered one of the most prominent educational institutions in the region," having educated thousands of students over the years from various towns in the Bint Jbeil district, said the agency.

Its targeting represents "a major loss at both the educational and social levels," it added.

Israel has waged an offensive in Lebanon since March 2, killing more than 2,600 people and displacing over 1 million.

A 10-day ceasefire that began on April 17 was later extended until May 17, but Israel continues to violate it daily through airstrikes and the demolition of homes.

Moreover, Israel also maintains what it calls a "buffer zone" in southern Lebanon, which it claims is meant to prevent attacks from Hezbollah. An earlier truce was reached in November 2024.