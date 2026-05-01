Scientists uncover largest known fragments of ancient meteorite in Estonia

Scientists have discovered the largest known fragments of a meteorite on the Estonian island of Saaremaa that struck Earth more than 3,000 years ago, according to media reports on Friday.

During their research, Polish scientists Andrzej Owczarek and Filip Nikodem unearthed a 40-kilogram fragment of the meteorite, along with a second piece weighing 15 kilograms and several smaller fragments.

Researchers believe the discovery challenges long-held theories that the meteorite largely vaporized on impact or disintegrated into fine dust, Polish broadcaster TVP World reported.

The fragments, found on Saaremaa island, are believed to date to between 1600 and 800 BC.

In a post on the US social media platform Facebook, the Polish Meteorite Society said the discoveries may become "an important contribution" to verifying existing theories regarding the meteorite shower, adding: "Congratulations to the seekers!"