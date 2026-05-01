Clashes erupt after killing of 5-year-old Aboriginal girl in Australia

Community members gather outside the Alice Springs Hospital where a man suspected of killing a five-year-old girl is under police guard in Alice Springs, Australia Thursday, April 30, 2026. (AP Photo)

Clashes broke out Friday in Australia's Northern Territory after a man suspected of killing a 5-year-old Aboriginal girl was taken into custody, police said.

About 400 people gathered in the city of Alice Springs and attacked a man suspected of killing the child, Kumanjayi Little Baby, according to the BBC.

A confrontation followed between the crowd and security forces who intervened at the scene.

Police vehicles, ambulances and fire trucks were damaged during the unrest.

Security forces used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Northern Territory Police Commissioner Martin Dole told a press briefing that the unrest began after Jefferson Lewis, 47, suspected of abducting and killing the girl, turned himself in to police.