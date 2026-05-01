Five killed in small plane crash in Texas

A crashed Cessna airplane is seen in a wooded area on Round Rock Road in Wimberley, Texas, Friday, May 1, 2026. (AP Photo)

Five people were killed after a small plane crashed late Thursday in the US state of Texas, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated that a Cessna 421C aircraft went down at around 23:35 local time (0425 GMT, Friday) with five people on board. All occupants died in the crash.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said on Facebook that emergency crews responded to reports of a downed aircraft in Wimberley, a town located about 64 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of Austin.

According to preliminary information, the plane was traveling at a high speed when it crashed, Becerra said, adding that the identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Officials said there was no indication of a mid-air collision. Another aircraft flying in the area landed safely.

Authorities said the plane's emergency locator transmitter had issued a distress signal before the crash, and air traffic controllers subsequently alerted emergency services.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the FAA have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Emergency and fire crews remained at the scene overnight as recovery operations continued.