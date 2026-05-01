Iran submits new proposal to Pakistan to resume US talks on ending war

Iran has submitted a new proposal to Pakistan to resume negotiations with the United States aimed at reaching an agreement to end the war, Iranian media reported on Friday.

According to the Iranian official News Agency (IRNA), Iran has delivered its latest draft proposal for negotiations to Pakistan on Thursday evening.

The report did not provide details on the content of the new proposal.

The US and Israel began strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliation from Tehran against US allies in the Gulf and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks in Islamabad on April 11-12, but an agreement could not be reached.

US President Donald Trump later unilaterally extended the truce without setting a new time frame, at Pakistan's request.