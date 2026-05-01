Israeli army warns village in Lebanon to evacuate ahead of attack

The Israeli army on Friday warned residents of a village in southern Lebanon to evacuate their homes immediately ahead of attacks.

In a statement, Israeli army Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued an "urgent warning" to residents in the village of Habbouch, asking them to leave their homes and move at least 1,000 meters away into open areas.

Despite a ceasefire in place, the Israeli army continues to carry out attacks in southern Lebanon and demolish hundreds of homes, claiming that they are Hezbollah infrastructure.

In response to Hezbollah's retaliation to the Iran war, Israel has waged an offensive in Lebanon since March 2, killing nearly 2,600 people and displacing over 1 million.

A 10-day ceasefire that began on April 17 was later extended until May 17, but Israel continues to violate it daily through airstrikes and the demolition of homes. Israel also maintains a so-called "buffer zone" in southern Lebanon, claiming it prevents attacks from Hezbollah. An earlier truce was reached in November 2024.