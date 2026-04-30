ICC chief prosecutor says he is ‘exonerated’ in alleged misconduct probe

International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan, who went on leave in May 2025 amid a UN investigation into sexual misconduct allegations, said he has been "exonerated."

Khan told Zeteo in an interview released Wednesday that the inquiry found no "misconduct or abuse of authority" and that he should be allowed to return to work.

"I've read the UN report. I've read the findings of the judges. And in the UN report, there are 137 findings, not one of those findings makes determinations or makes findings of conduct that could be characterized as inappropriate in any way, shape or form," he said.

In March, a panel of three judges unanimously concluded in an advisory opinion that the UN investigation results "do not establish misconduct or a breach of duty under the relevant legal framework," according to Middle East Eye.

However, the case is still not closed.

"I'm just concerned that why is it not being closed straight away. And this whole process is novel," he said. "Things have been made up as you go along. And I think now it's no longer about the allegations. It's about a process and devising a process, it seems a few countries to get a particular result, and that's the opposite of what due process is about."

"I cooperated with the process and the process exonerated me," he added.

The investigation was commissioned by the head of the Assembly of States Parties, the ICC's governing body, in November 2024 after a member of Khan's office accused him of sexual misconduct.

Last August, a second woman came forward, alleging the prosecutor had abused his authority over her while she was working for him.

The allegations came as Khan's office was pursuing an investigation into alleged war crimes and genocide by Israeli officials and forces in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territory.

In May 2024, Khan announced he would file arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his then-defense minister, Yoav Gallant, over "criminal responsibility" for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

During the interview, Khan also said US Senator Lindsey Graham told him in a May 2024 conference call that the ICC "is for Africa and thugs like Putin," and not for "democracies" like Israel and the United States.