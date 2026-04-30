Iranian lawmaker warns of ‘reciprocal action’ if war compensation efforts fail

An Iranian lawmaker warned that Tehran could resort to "reciprocal action" if efforts to secure war compensation through legal and financial channels fail.

Alireza Salimi, a member of the parliament's presiding board, said in an interview with the parliament-affiliated ICANA news agency that Iran is pursuing a multi-stage strategy to claim damages following what he described as US and Israeli attacks.

He said compensation for damage to infrastructure is a key demand, but stressed that Iran's approach goes beyond financial claims.

Salimi outlined a three-step plan, beginning with legal action through international institutions to hold the "aggressor" accountable.

If those efforts prove ineffective, he said Iran would seek to recover damages by seizing assets linked to the responsible parties.

"As a final step, if neither legal action nor asset recovery yields results, Iran will pursue reciprocal action to impose equivalent costs," he said.

Salimi also said the US should be considered a "hostile state" under international law due to what he described as violations of sovereignty without authorization.

He added that countries allowing their territory or airspace to be used for attacks could be considered complicit and face legal claims.

- PEZESHKIAN WARNS AGAINST MARITIME RESTRICTIONS

Separately, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said any attempt to impose a maritime blockade or restrictions in the Persian Gulf would violate international law.

"Such actions are against the interests of regional nations and global peace and stability, and are doomed to fail," he said in a message marking Persian Gulf National Day.

A legislative plan addressing these measures is currently in its final stages following review by parliament's judicial commission, he said.

The US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, with Tehran responding with strikes on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

More than 3,300 people were killed before a two-week ceasefire started on April 8 following mediation by Pakistan.

Compensation demands have been a key point of disagreement in talks between Tehran and Washington, with Iran describing it as a core condition for any agreement.

The initial round of negotiations in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.

Although the ceasefire was originally set to expire on April 22, US President Donald Trump later unilaterally extended the ceasefire for an indefinite period at the request of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir.





