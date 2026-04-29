UN experts warn Gaza reconstruction cannot succeed without ending occupation

Palestinians walk past the rubble of residential buildings destroyed during the two-year Israeli offensive, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, April 15, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

UN experts said Wednesday that reconstruction in the Gaza Strip cannot succeed without ending Israel's occupation and ensuring rebuilding efforts are rooted in human rights and Palestinian self-determination.

"The occupation must end, and the dispossession and discrimination against Palestinians must stop if rebuilding is to have any real chance of success," the experts said in a statement.

Citing the Gaza Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment, they said more than 371,000 housing units have been destroyed or damaged, 1.9 million people displaced, and over 60% of the population remains homeless, with reconstruction needs estimated at more than $71 billion.

"The data confirms a pattern of structural discrimination that reconstruction efforts must urgently correct rather than reproduce," they said, warning that women, persons with disabilities and older people face disproportionate hardship.

The experts said reconstruction must be inclusive, participatory, transparent and accountable, with Palestinians shaping decisions in line with their right to self-determination under international law.

They raised questions about governance of the process, saying the assessment does not address who would oversee reconstruction or whether the proposed "Board of Peace" by US President Donald Trump is consistent with international law.

The experts are also concerned that the assessment does not sufficiently embed human rights principles, warning that an emphasis on financial needs and infrastructure could reduce housing to mere shelter provision rather than ensuring dignity, security and long-term sustainability.

They said reconstruction could become "a race for profits" without safeguards protecting vulnerable groups.

"Reconstruction is not only about rebuilding structures-it is about restoring rights, dignity and equality," they said.

They urged states and donors to place human rights at the center of Gaza's reconstruction, warning failure to do so "risks entrenching injustice and prolonging the suffering of Palestinians for generations."