Israeli strike kills Lebanese soldier, brother in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

A Lebanese soldier and his brother were killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, the military said, amid Israeli violations of a temporary ceasefire.

In a statement on the US social media company X, the army said the pair were killed in the strike that targeted them while they were traveling on a motorcycle in the town of Khirbet Selm in the Bint Jbeil district.

The soldier was on his way from his place of duty to his home in the town of Souaneh when the attack hit them, the army said.

US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon on April 17, before saying Thursday it would be extended by three weeks.

According to official Lebanese figures, the Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed at least 2,534 people, wounded 7,863 others, and displaced more than 1.6 million people.





