Russia claims it took control of 2 settlements in eastern, northern Ukraine

Russia claimed on Wednesday that it took control of two more settlements in eastern and northern Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed in a statement that, in the Donetsk region, its forces took control of the village of Novodmytrivka, situated just northeast from the front-line city of Kostiantynivka.

It further claimed that its forces in the Sumy region captured a village also coincidentally called Novodmytrivka, located about 44 kilometers (27 miles) southeast of the region's administrative center.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on Russia's claims, and independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.





