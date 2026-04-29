ISRAELI ARMY FIRE KILLS PALESTINIAN IN WEST BANKS SILWAD

A Palestinian was killed in Israeli army fire in the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

The General Authority of Civil Affairs reported the death of 37-year-old Abdel Halim Ruhi Hammad, who was shot by Israeli forces earlier in the day, the ministry said in a statement. It added that Israeli forces are holding the body.

Israeli forces raided the town and carried out searches of Palestinian homes, assaulting the residents, witnesses told Anadolu. Soldiers also removed an injured person from inside the Ruhi family home during the raid, which began around 1.30 am (1130GMT).

The Israeli army said in a statement that during an operational activity by army forces in the village of Silwad, two individuals attacked two Israeli soldiers, who were wounded and evacuated to a hospital.

Israeli forces routinely carry out raids on Palestinian homes, detaining residents and subjecting them to abuse.

The incident comes amid a noticeable escalation in arrest operations in the West Bank since October 2023, with more than 23,000 arrests recorded, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society.

The West Bank has also seen a rise in Israeli military operations and occupier attacks, resulting in the deaths of at least 1,154 Palestinians and injuries to thousands of others, according to official data.