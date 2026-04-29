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News European Union EU finds Meta failing to stop under-13s accessing Facebook, Instagram

EU finds Meta failing to stop under-13s accessing Facebook, Instagram

The EU accuses Meta of failing to prevent underage children from using Facebook and Instagram, potentially exposing them to inappropriate content, which could lead to significant fines.

AFP EUROPEAN UNION
Published April 29,2026
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EU FINDS META FAILING TO STOP UNDER-13S ACCESSING FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM

The EU said on Wednesday that Meta is failing to prevent children under the age of 13 using Facebook and Instagram, thereby potentially exposing them to content inappropriate for their age.

Under Meta's own terms and conditions, the minimum age to access the social media platforms is 13. "Terms and conditions should not be mere written statements, but rather the basis for concrete action to protect users -- including children," said EU tech tsar Henna Virkkunen.

If the EU's preliminary findings are confirmed, Meta faces heavy fines.