Iran says ‘war not a solution’ amid stalemate in US talks

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said Wednesday war is not a solution to resolve the ongoing crisis, stressing that diplomacy remains the only viable path forward amid a stalemate in talks with the US.

Addressing a virtual conference themed: "The US-Israeli Aggression Against Iran: Scenarios Ahead," he said military approaches only deepen instability and prolong conflicts.

"War is not a solution; it is part of the problem," Khatibzadeh said, stressing that all alternatives to diplomacy are "unattractive."

For weeks, Khatibzadeh said, Iran put forward proposals to end the war through negotiations based on "equal terms and conditions."

The US-Israeli war with Iran was halted on April 8 when Pakistan mediated a ceasefire between the warring sides and hosted first direct-talks on April 11-12 between Washington and Tehran since they broke diplomatic ties in 1979. Islamabad continues to mediate between the two sides for fresh talks to end the war permanently.

Urging other parties to seize the opportunity for diplomacy, Khatibzadeh described Iran as a "responsible player" rooted in its long-standing civilization, saying the country would continue its "defensive posture" while prioritizing diplomacy.

Wednesday's event brought together international relations experts and former diplomats to discuss potential future scenarios of the conflict, which began on Feb. 28 when the US and Israel initiated war on Iran.

- US 'miscalculations'

Khatibzadeh also criticized what he described as "miscalculations" by Washington, particularly the belief that continued pressure — including restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz — could alter Iran's approach.

He said Iran remains in a "defensive posture aimed at preventing any aggressor from achieving its objectives, and will not shift its position under economic or military pressure."

Referring to recent developments, he noted that Iran had prepared to reopen the Strait of Hormuz under the April 8 ceasefire, but said continued pressure undermined those efforts.

Iran had declared the key waterway open after the ceasefire but closed it again following a US blockade of Iranian ports.

Khatibzadeh stressed that a meaningful shift in the situation depends on ending the war through mutual respect and balanced conditions at the negotiating table.





