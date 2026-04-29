Turkish President Erdogan urges unity, brotherhood amid regional challenges

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday urged for unity and brotherhood amid the challenges the region is facing.

"Especially during this painful period our region is going through, we must set aside our differences of origin, disposition and sect, and embrace unity and elevate brotherhood," Erdogan said in an address at the ruling AK Party's parliamentary group meeting.

He stressed that the strongest line of resistance against those who try to "turn brother against brother is to stand united like a wall."

He said differences in political opinions and worldviews should not polarize.

Rather, he said, they are exceptional values that reflect human and intellectual richness.

"Not only among ourselves, but also beyond our borders, we must especially speak the language of brotherhood and deliver our messages of peace very strongly.

"Türkiye is carrying out this mission," he said.

Erdogan underlined that Türkiye does not distinguish between its brothers in the region, whether they are Kurds, Arabs, Turkmens or Persians.

Its effort to build a new security paradigm based on a shared history and a shared future is not a policy to be criticized, he added.

On the contrary, he said, it is a policy that should be appreciated, supported and praised.

"Therefore, falling into the traps of those who want to carry out new operations in our region would be a betrayal of both our history and our future ... no one can come between us and our brothers with whom we have lived on the same lands for a thousand years," he added.





