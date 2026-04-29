Japan confirms ship passage through Strait of Hormuz

Japan on Wednesday confirmed the passage of a Japan-related ship through the Strait of Hormuz.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on US social media platform X that the vessel exited the Persian Gulf on Wednesday and is now sailing toward Japan.

Three Japanese crew members are aboard the vessel.

On Tuesday, MarineTraffic data showed that the Japanese crude tanker Idemitsu Maru crossed the Strait of Hormuz carrying 2 million barrels of Saudi crude oil, marking the first such transit since the outbreak of the Iran war.

"Japan has consistently urged Iran, at every opportunity, to ensure the early establishment of free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz for all vessels, including those of Japan," Takaichi said. "I have personally conveyed this position to (Iranian) President Masoud Pezeshkian."

The vessel's movement is a "positive development," she added.

"Japan will continue to engage with the Iranian side to ensure that all vessels, including the remaining Japan-related ships, can pass through the Strait of Hormuz freely and safely," she said.

More than 40 Japan-related vessels remain in the Persian Gulf, according to Japanese media.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows, has faced major disruptions since early March following the US and Israel's joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28.

A ceasefire is in place, but maritime traffic in the area remains heavily restricted.





