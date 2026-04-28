Large explosion in southern Lebanon causes earthquake in northern Israel

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in a southern Lebanese village, as seen from the Upper Galilee in northern Israel, 28 April 2026, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. (EPA Photo)

A large explosion in southern Lebanon caused a mild earthquake in northern Israel on Tuesday, amid Tel Aviv's continued ceasefire breaches in the Arab country, Israeli media reported.

"The Geological Institute of Israel recorded a minor earthquake in the country's north following an explosion carried out by the Israeli army," Channel 7 said.

The broadcaster claimed that the explosion targeted a large tunnel dug by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The tunnel is located about 10 km (about 6.2 miles) from the border, without extending into Israeli territory, the outlet said.

Israel has continued its attacks in Lebanon despite a temporary ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump said last first announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon on April 17, before saying Thursday it would be extended by three weeks.

Before the truce, Israel launched an offensive on March 2 that has killed at least 2,534 people and wounded 7,863 others, while displacing more than 1.6 million, according to official figures.





















