Israeli defense minister threatens Lebanon with ‘fire that will burn entire country’

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monday threatened Lebanon with a "fire that will burn the entire country," two days after the Prime Minister ordered military escalation against Beirut.

"(Hezbollah chief) Naim Qassem is playing with fire, and the fire will burn Hezbollah and all of Lebanon," Katz said during a meeting with UN envoy to Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, as cited in a statement issued by his office.

The Israeli minister claimed that the Lebanese government "continues to take cover" under the Hezbollah wing.

"Fire will break out and engulf the cedars of Lebanon," Katz warned.

He alleged that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun was "gambling with the future of Lebanon", adding that Israel would not accept a situation in which a ceasefire in Lebanon coexists with continued attacks on Israeli forces and northern Israel.

The defense minister said he and Netanyahu have instructed the Israeli army "to respond with overwhelming fire against Hezbollah in the event of any damage, threat, or violation of Israeli sovereignty."

Aoun said early Monday that the ceasefire with Israel represents "a first and necessary step" for any subsequent negotiations with Tel Aviv. He said this position has already been conveyed to the US, which is leading mediation efforts between Beirut and Tel Aviv.

On Saturday, Netanyahu ordered the army to escalate its attacks against Lebanon in response to Hezbollah attacks.

More than 2,500 people have been killed, over 7,750 injured and over 1.6 million displaced by Israeli attacks across Lebanon since March 2, according to Lebanese official figures.

A 10-day ceasefire was declared between Lebanon and Israel on April 17, though Tel Aviv repeatedly violated it.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said Lebanon and Israel agreed to extend the truce by three weeks following a second round of talks between the two sides in Washington.

Hezbollah has carried out a series of drone attacks targeting Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon and northern Israel, citing Israel's repeated violations of the truce.





















