Iranian president denies Trump’s claim of internal conflict in Iran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday denied US President Donald Trump's claims of internal divisions in Iran.

"There are no hardliners or moderates in Iran. We are all Iranians and revolutionaries," Pezeshkian said on the US social media company X.

He stressed that there is "a solid unity like steel between the people and the state."

The Iranian president vowed that Tehran would make "the aggressor regret its actions."

"One God, one nation, one leader, and one path, the path of the victory of beloved Iran."

Trump earlier claimed in a post on Truth Social that Tehran is experiencing intense internal conflict between hardliners, whom he said are "losing badly on the battlefield," and moderates, who are "not very moderate" but "gaining respect."

"Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is," he claimed.

Trump asserted that Washington maintains "total control" of the Strait of Hormuz, and that no vessel can transit without the consent of the US Navy. He described the strait as being "sealed up tight" until Iran is "able to make a deal."

Regional hostilities have escalated since the US and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, killing and injuring thousands.

Tehran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel and regional countries hosting US military assets and restricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

On Tuesday, the US president extended a two-week ceasefire with Iran, a day before the truce was set to expire.























