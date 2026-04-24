Multiple tornadoes rip through US state of Oklahoma

Several tornadoes struck the northern part of the US state of Oklahoma on Thursday, with authorities launching search and rescue operations for people trapped under debris in the Enid area, according to local media.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office said deputies were working to rescue people trapped following the storms, adding that those affected were able to communicate.

The Enid Police Department said a command center was being set up and additional officers were called in to respond.

Earlier, tornadoes tore through parts of the region, causing severe structural damage and trapping people in homes and storm shelters.

Videos on social media showed several homes completely destroyed and lots of debris.

In Garfield County, a tornado caused significant damage, particularly to the Gray Ridge neighborhood and Vance Air Force Base.

The US National Weather Service issued multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings across northern Oklahoma, including Garfield, Kay, Noble and Logan counties.

Storms were expected to bring large hail and wind gusts of up to 60 miles (96 kilometers) per hour.

Residents in several areas, including Enid and nearby towns, were urged to take shelter.

Local authorities also reported road closures and damage to structures as the storms moved through the region.