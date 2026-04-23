27 journalists killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon, press union says

At least 27 journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since March 2, along with many others wounded, the Lebanese Press Syndicate Editors said Thursday.

In a statement, the syndicate condemned Israel's targeting of a group of journalists in the southern town of Tayri on Wednesday, in which reporter Amal Khalil was killed and her colleague Zeinab Faraj was wounded.

The syndicate said Khalil had previously received death threats from the Israeli army.

"With her killing, the number of journalists and media workers killed has risen to 27, in addition to a large number of injured," the statement said.

The syndicate called on the Federation of Arab Journalists to work with international and Arab press unions to support Lebanese journalists amid deliberate Israeli attacks.

It also urged journalists working in the field in Lebanon to exercise caution, avoid high-risk areas and coordinate with the Lebanese army and other official security forces in areas exposed to Israeli attacks, including UNIFIL, the Lebanese Red Cross and local relief teams, "to avoid any unexpected fatal risk."

The syndicate said Israel's actions against Lebanese civilians, particularly journalists, "have exceeded all limits," calling on the Lebanese government to take urgent action at international bodies and file a legal case against Israel.

During Wednesday's attack, Israeli forces prevented the Red Cross and Lebanese army forces from reaching the two journalists and targeted a road linking Tayri and Haddatha to block rescue teams, according to the state news agency NNA.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed 2,475 people, wounded 7,696 and displaced more than 1.6 million, according to official figures.

A 10-day ceasefire announced by the US on April 16 is set to expire Sunday and has been violated daily by Israel.



















