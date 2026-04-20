Iran’s parliament speaker says Tehran ready for ‘necessary measures’ despite talks with US

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said early Monday that Tehran is continuing negotiations with the United States but remains ready to take "necessary measures" amid fears of renewed escalation.

"We do not trust the enemy. At any moment, it may escalate the war," Qalibaf said in televised remarks, according to Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency.

"We are negotiating, but we are prepared for the necessary measures," he added.

Qalibaf also said the ongoing conflict with the US and Israel began "through American deception in the middle of negotiations."

He said Iran had learned from the 12-day war last June and remained prepared for any future confrontation.

On Feb. 28, the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran, which retaliated with strikes on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

The war has been on hold since April 8, when Pakistan mediated a two-week ceasefire.

The US and Iran held talks in Pakistan earlier this month towards a lasting peace, and efforts for another session in Islamabad are underway.



