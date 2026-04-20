Israeli army claims to strike launcher in southern Lebanon despite temporary ceasefire

The Israeli army claimed Monday to have targeted a rocket launcher in southern Lebanon despite a 10-day ceasefire between Tel Aviv and Beirut.

In a statement, the army said the overnight strike targeted a "loaded and ready-to-launch" system in the Kfarkela area, north of what it called a "forward defense line."

The army claimed that the launcher posed "an "immediate threat" to Israeli forces and residents of northern Israel.

Since March 2, Israel has carried out an offensive in Lebanon that has killed around 2,300 people, wounded more than 7,500 and displaced over 1 million, according to official figures.

US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day temporary ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon as of midnight Friday.