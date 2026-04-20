Switzerland seeks to reduce reliance on Microsoft products

Switzerland is planning to gradually reduce its dependence on Microsoft products as part of a long-term effort to strengthen its digital sovereignty and address data security concerns, local media has reported.

A spokesperson for the Federal Chancellery said the government aims to "reduce its dependency on Microsoft, step by step and in the long term," Swissinfo reported on Sunday.

According to the report, it signals a shift in strategy despite the recent rollout of Microsoft 365 across approximately 54,000 workstations in the federal administration.

The move comes amid growing debate over reliance on major technology firms and the security of sensitive government data. Previous attempts to explore alternatives had faced internal resistance, with some officials reportedly dismissing such efforts as unnecessary experimentation.

A recent feasibility study found that transitioning to open-source software is possible, offering authorities greater control and flexibility. Germany has emerged as a reference point, with the state of Schleswig-Holstein already shifting its administration to open-source systems.

Swiss officials are also examining similar models, as open-source platforms allow users to modify and develop software independently of large corporations.

The financial dimension has also drawn attention. Over the past decade, Switzerland's federal government and cantons have spent more than 1.1 billion Swiss francs ($1.4 billion) on Microsoft licenses, according to a previous investigation.





