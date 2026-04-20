Poland calls for accountability as Israeli soldiers 'admit to war crimes'

Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on Monday called for accountability and disciplinary action over alleged misconduct by Israeli soldiers, saying some had admitted to committing war crimes.

"Israeli soldiers themselves admit to war crimes. They killed not only Palestinian civilians but even their own hostages," Sikorski said on US social media company X.

He said it was "good that (Israel's Foreign) Minister Sa'ar quickly apologized," adding that "there was something to apologize for," in reference to recent remarks by Israel's foreign minister.

He urged that the soldier involved should be punished and that broader lessons should be drawn regarding military conduct and training.

Last week, Gaza's Government Media Office said in a statement that Israel had so far committed 2,400 violations of the October ceasefire agreement, including killings, arrests, the ongoing siege, and starvation.

The ongoing violations have killed 773 Palestinians and injured 2,171 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The truce followed Israel's two-year genocidal war on Gaza that started in October 2023, killing over 72,000 Palestinians and wounding 172,000 others. The deadly strikes also caused widespread destruction, affecting 90% of Gaza's infrastructure.





