Israeli drone fire injures teenaged Palestinian in central Gaza

A teenaged Palestinian was seriously injured on Sunday after being shot by an Israeli drone in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, medical sources told Anadolu on Sunday.

The injury comes as part of ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in effect in the Palestinian enclave since last October.

The 16-year-old male arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital with serious injuries after being targeted by fire from an Israeli quadcopter drone in the Al-Tahlia area of Deir al-Balah, the sources said.

Israeli army vehicles and helicopters opened fire toward areas east of the central governorate, local sources also told Anadolu.

In the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli artillery shelled areas east of the city of Khan Younis, coinciding with heavy gunfire from vehicles and helicopters, while naval vessels targeted the city's coastline with shells and machine gun fire.

On Tuesday, Gaza's Government Media Office said in a statement that Israel had so far committed 2,400 violations of the ceasefire agreement, including killings, arrests, the ongoing siege, and starvation.

The ongoing violations have killed 773 Palestinians and injured 2,171 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The truce followed Israel's two-year genocidal war on Gaza that started in October 2023, killing over 72,000 Palestinians and wounding 172,000 others.

The deadly strikes also caused widespread destruction, affecting 90% of Gaza's infrastructure.