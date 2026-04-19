Iran’s parliament speaker says major gaps remain with US despite progress in talks

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Sunday that major differences remain between Tehran and Washington despite progress in negotiations.

Qalibaf said in remarks broadcast by state television that some issues with the US had been resolved, but key points remained unsettled.

"We have reached conclusions on some issues, but there are still major gaps on others, and we are far from a final agreement," he said.

Qalibaf said Iran's approach is based on reciprocal, step-by-step commitments by both sides.

"It should not be that we fulfill our obligations and then the other side does nothing in return," he said.

He added that Iran has disputes with the US about Tehran's nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz, but said his country remains committed to achieving a lasting peace.

"We have goodwill for a sustainable peace," he said.

Qalibaf also said the US-Israeli war had failed to achieve its goals.

"Trump did not achieve his objective of regime c

hange and destroying our offensive and missile capabilities. Iran is not Venezuela," he said.The first round of talks between Iran and the US was held in Pakistan last weekend, and efforts for another session in Islamabad are underway. The war has been on hold since Pakistan mediated a two-week ceasefire on April 8.