Netanyahu briefs Cabinet on Lebanon ceasefire ‘without vote’ as ministers fume about Trump announcement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone meeting with members of his security cabinet Thursday to update them on a ceasefire in Lebanon, without holding a vote, according to Israeli media reports.

The call lasted minutes and was limited to informing ministers of the decision, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported, adding that Netanyahu said the ceasefire would take effect at midnight at the request of US President Donald Trump, while Israeli forces would remain in their positions.

The newspaper said ministers were "furious" about not being informed in advance of Trump's announcement.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN said Netanyahu did not have time to brief the Cabinet on details of the ceasefire.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized the ceasefire. "This is not the first time this government's promises collapse in reality," he wrote on US social media company X.

Opposition figure Avigdor Lieberman, who heads the Yisrael Beiteinu party, wrote on X that "a ceasefire in Lebanon is a betrayal of the residents of northern Israel."

Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon set to begin at midnight local time (2100GMT) in Tel Aviv and Beirut.

























